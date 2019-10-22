Quantcast
Recessions Typically Have Limited Effect on the Housing Market (access required)

By: Staff Report October 22, 2019

Other than the housing-led Great Recession of the late 2000s, home values have typically continued to grow through national and statewide recessions over the past quarter-century. This according to a new analysis by Zillow®. The U.S. reached its longest-ever economic expansion this summer, though growth is slowing. A recent survey sponsored by Zillow and conducted by ...

