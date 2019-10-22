Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Personnel File / Mike Rosen, AIA, Joins Progressive AE as Housing Practice Leader (access required)

Mike Rosen, AIA, Joins Progressive AE as Housing Practice Leader (access required)

By: Staff Report October 22, 2019

Mike Rosen has joined Progressive AE as the newest practice leader and is charged with growing the firm’s national housing footprint. In addition to Mike’s industry expertise, he will leverage Progressive AE’s 30 years’ experience and corresponding portfolio in market rate, Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and student housing projects.   “With an ongoing commitment to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo