Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Concrete flatwork best practices for installation and repairs (access required)

Concrete flatwork best practices for installation and repairs (access required)

By: Laura Firszt October 22, 2019

One of today’s top building materials, concrete is versatile, durable, and affordable. But you need to handle it right. Find out the best practices for installation and repair of concrete flatwork, in this chat with Sakrete’s Cory Olson. What is concrete flatwork? The defining feature of concrete flatwork is that it’s horizontal to the earth’s topography. (It ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo