Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Taylor Morrison Completes Model and Launches Sales at Massey in Fort Mill  (access required)

Taylor Morrison Completes Model and Launches Sales at Massey in Fort Mill  (access required)

National homebuilder planning nearly 300 homes at community off Doby’s Bridge Road

By: Staff Report October 16, 2019

  National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has launched sales at the Massey community in Fort Mill, where it recently completed its first model home. The first of three model homes to be completed at Massey, the four-bedroom, ranch-style model features the Turnbury floor plan, which includes a large open kitchen, family room, breakfast nook, rear screened ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo