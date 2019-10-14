Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Capstone Closes Sale of 30-Unit Apartment Community in Uptown Charlotte’s Fourth Ward (access required)

By: Staff Report October 14, 2019

  Capstone Apartment Partners has brokered the $4.1 million sale of Uptown Court: a 30-unit, garden-style apartment community in the fourth ward of Uptown Charlotte. Capstone sold the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, DXE Properties. The Capstone Apartment Partners transaction team was led by Alex McDermott and Ron Corrao. “Charlotte continues to experience ...

