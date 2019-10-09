Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Union County Has Record Year in Economic Development (access required)

Union County Has Record Year in Economic Development (access required)

By: Staff Report October 9, 2019

Union County’s pipeline of potential commercial and industrial projects has grown throughout the past 12 months in record numbers. Fiscal year-end results show FY2018-19 was the second best year for the County’s economic development efforts. The County has incentivized or announced 11 projects accumulating more than $277 million of capital investment among a broad segment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo