Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / ATTOM Data Solutions Names Ohan Antebian General Manager For Realtytrac, Home Disclosure And Homefacts (access required)

ATTOM Data Solutions Names Ohan Antebian General Manager For Realtytrac, Home Disclosure And Homefacts (access required)

By: Staff Report October 9, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions curator of the nation's premier property database, has named real estate veteran Ohan Antebian to lead its Consumer Businesses. Ohan is responsible for charting the future of ATTOM's consumer business by leveraging its existing portfolio of assets that include extensive real estate data websites: Realtytrac.com, homefacts.com and homedisclosure.com.   The creation of this new ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo