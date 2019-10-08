Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Latinx Homeownership Rate is Fastest Growing in the Nation, But Still Decades Away From Catching Up With Whites (access required)

Latinx Homeownership Rate is Fastest Growing in the Nation, But Still Decades Away From Catching Up With Whites (access required)

By: Staff Report October 8, 2019

Latinxs are buying homes are a higher rate than the overall U.S. population, beginning to close a gap between the Hispanic and white homeownership rate that has tripled since the start of last century. Affordability and racial inequity combined to compound a disparity throughout the past 12 decades. The typical Latinx household in the U.S. earns 75.7% of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo