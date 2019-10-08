Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: Owning real estate with no will or estate plan is problematic (access required)

Dear Monty: Owning real estate with no will or estate plan is problematic (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery October 8, 2019

Reader question: My grandparents did not leave a will. All their children passed except three sisters. My mother and several siblings passed. One of the grandchildren has been paying taxes for years, and another has been paying electricity. Do these three sisters have the right to sell timber and leave the grandchildren out? Monty’s answer: Every state has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo