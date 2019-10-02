Quantcast
Pollack Shores Expands Footprint to North Charlotte Suburbs with Acquisition of The Bryce

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

  Multifamily developer and investment firm Pollack Shores Real Estate Group is expanding its footprint in metro Charlotte after announcing the acquisition of The Bryce North Charlotte apartments, formerly known as Bexely Creekside, a 494-unit luxury apartment community. Located at 4101 Double Creek Crossing Drive in the University City neighborhood, the purchase of The Bryce marks ...

