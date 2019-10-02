Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / French drain installation fact sheet (access required)

French drain installation fact sheet (access required)

By: Laura Firszt October 2, 2019

A damp basement is bad news for homeowners, and a flooded basement is even worse. How can you protect your property? One solution is French drain installation in your yard or basement. Find out what it’s all about. What are French drains? French drains are a system of trenches and water pipes, designed to drain off groundwater. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo