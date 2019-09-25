Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / NAR Predicts Inventory Shift That Could Impact Buyers Well Into 2020 (access required)

NAR Predicts Inventory Shift That Could Impact Buyers Well Into 2020 (access required)

By: Staff Report September 25, 2019

The housing market is posed for a shift that could affect buyers well into 2020 -- the resurgence of national inventory declines. According to realtor.com®'s July 2019 Monthly Housing Trend report released today, in just a few months* buyers may begin to see a drop in the number of homes for sale that could lead to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo