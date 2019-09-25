Quantcast
Independence Delay: Americans Are Living on Their Own Later and Less Often (access required)

Independence Delay: Americans Are Living on Their Own Later and Less Often (access required)

By: Staff Report September 25, 2019

Finishing school, joining the workforce and moving out on your own is a rite of passage for many young people. Today's young adults are taking longer to make this transition, and doing it less often overall, than previous generations, according to a new Zillow® analysis. In 1980, 1990 and 2000, the tipping point age at which more ...

