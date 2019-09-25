Apartment Industry & Residents Contribute $20.3 Billion to Charlotte Metro’s Economy & $3.4 Trillion Nationally 

A new Hoyt Advisory Services Study commissioned by the National Apartment Association (NAA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) reveals that the apartment industry and its residents annually contribute $20.3 billion to Charlotte’s economy, $72.1 billion to North Carolina’s, and more than $3.4 trillion – or $9.3 billion daily – to the national economy. The new report, available at WeAreApartments.org , provides a detailed breakdown of the economic impact nationally, by state, and in 50 metro areas.

In Charlotte, the apartment industry supports 88,132 jobs. Other financial contributions break down as follows: resident spending contributes $17.1 billion to the local economy, operations add $900 million, new construction contributes $2 billion, and renovation and repair add $360 million.

“As demand for apartments continues to grow locally and nationally, the significant contributions to Charlotte’s economy also increase. Apartments drive our local economy by adding employment opportunities, as well as revenue from resident spending, new construction, renovation and repair, and operations, all of which are positively impacting Charlotte,” said Kim Graham, Executive Director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association.

“Apartments are an ideal solution for many, including students, recent graduates, young professionals, families, singles, and empty nesters,” Graham added. “Therefore, the apartment industry will continue to work with our elected and appointed officials at all levels of government to expand the apartment housing supply to meet demand. We’ll also renovate and repair existing units in Charlotte to help meet the growing demand, which will enhance our local economy for years to come.”

The study also determined that the apartment industry has a major impact on local, state and national tax economies. Locally, tax payments associated with local apartment operations added $240 million and their residents contributed more than $1.8 billion in taxes to the Charlotte metro economy. These taxes support schools, improvements to local infrastructure, and other critical services in Charlotte.

Highlights from the report include:

Nationally, resident spending contributes $3 trillion to the U.S. economy, while operations adds $175 billion. New construction contributes $150 billion and renovation and repair adds $69 billion.

All four sectors of the industry have posted very strong growth, punctuated by the construction industry ramping up to meet the unprecedented demand for apartments this cycle – reaching a height of 346,900 new apartments built in 2017, up from 129,900 in 2011.

Previous research by Hoyt Advisory Services demonstrated a need to build an average of 328,000 apartments per year at a variety of price points, which would bring continued economic activity. This number of apartment completions has only been surpassed twice since 1989.

Hoyt research also found that a significant portion of the existing apartment stock will need to be renovated in the coming years, boosting the renovation and repair sector.

“The apartment industry’s contribution is one that has grown in recent years, fueled by increased rental demand overall as population and employment growth continue and renting becomes a preferred tenure choice for millions of Americans,” said Eileen Marrinan, Managing Director of Eigen 10 Advisors, which partnered with Hoyt.

“The apartment industry is a very powerful economic engine, making significant and positive contributions at the national, state and local levels in terms of jobs, revenue and tax impact,” said NAA President and CEO Robert Pinnegar, CAE. “This clearly illustrates that the rental housing industry has a tremendous impact on Charlotte – and across the country – proving that the industry is a valuable partner in every community.”

“Driven by historically strong demand and evolving demographic trends, the multifamily industry is providing more housing and spurring stronger economic growth than any point in the last century. This report spotlights the various ways that the industry is making meaningful impacts across the country by contributing financially and creating jobs benefiting families, their communities, and, ultimately, the nation,” said NMHC President Douglas M. Bibby.