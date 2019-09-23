Scott Fuller and Greg Godley with Legacy Real Estate Advisors collaborate with 5 Point Realty on major Villa Heights residential project

Scott Fuller and Greg Godley with Legacy Real Estate Advisors have collaborated with 5 Point Realty’s Michael Doney on a major residential project in Villa Heights, just north of Uptown Charlotte.

The 12.38-acre property sits one block north of The Plaza.

Legacy Real Estate Advisors and 5 Points Realty, who have collaborated together multiple times in the past, represented the seller, a private group of investors.

Central Living by David Weekley Homes, the high-density division of David Weekley Homes offering luxury living in prime locations, will soon be building new homes in Villa Heights. Located in northeast Charlotte, and priced from the mid $300s, Villa Heights will feature three types of homes: townhomes, paired homes and single-family homes.

The new community will be comprised of 68 paired homes, 56 townhomes and three single-family homes. Floor plans will range between 2,100 and 2,800 square feet for the paired homes, between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet for the townhomes and between 2,800 and 3,200 square feet of living space in the single-family homes.

Residents in Villa Heights will enjoy proximity to Optimist Park neighborhood and Cordelia Park, a 24-acre urban park with community gardens, playground, pool and walking trails.

“We are very excited about this project,” said Scott Fuller, Broker at Legacy Real Estate Advisors. “It is a huge step forward for the Villa Heights community that has waited patiently for this land to be developed.”

Central Living by David Weekley Homes is also building in two other Charlotte-area communities: McClintock and Brightwalk. McClintock is located in the Plaza-Midwood area and will offer three-story townhomes starting from the $500,000s and Brightwalk will consist of 50 multi-story townhomes starting from the $300,000s.

About Legacy Real Estate Advisors

Legacy Real Estate Advisors, LLC, provides a full complement of commercial real estate services to owners and investors of office, retail, industrial and land properties throughout the Southeast. Legacy’s professionals have more than 100 years of combined experience in the commercial real estate industry. Our partners draw experience from divergent backgrounds ranging commercial and investment banking to real estate development. Legacy’s brokerage services include agency leasing, tenant representation, sales and divestitures. We focus primarily on urban markets in the metro-Charlotte area. However, we also place a heavy emphasis on corridor development in suburban areas of the Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). (www.legacycre.com)

About Central Living by David Weekley Homes

Central Living by David Weekley Homes offers innovative, open designs ideal for entertaining, relaxing and everyday living. Discover the low-maintenance lifestyle you want, in a location you’ll love: proximity to dining, entertainment, cultural hubs and major employers; new, architecturally-designed and energy-efficient homes in established areas; built by the nation’s largest privately-owned home builder. David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 13 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes. (www.davidweekleyhomes.com/page/centralliving)

About 5 Points Realty

5 Points Realty stays ahead of market and design trend in buying, selling, and developing real estate for our valued clients. We are curiously passionate about design and performance, and adapt and evolve with effective marketing and sales technologies. We embrace new ways of living and creating, and stay current about green building techniques, sustainable living, and modern planning. We are constantly inspired to bring a fresh vision, vitality, and aliveness to our neighborhoods. We partner with our clients in crafting ideas and turning them into a reality. We merge sharing our informed experience with our buyer and seller clients, with fresh techniques from an insider’s point of view. The deep, dynamic experiences of our broker team brings our clients reliable guidance informed from a collective knowledge that is unparalleled in our market. Our brokers and owners have decades of experience in all facets of real estate, construction, development, marketing, and sales. We attract and retain brokers that are enriched from their diverse backgrounds from veterans, teachers, engineers, and builders. 5 Points Realty navigated the pitfalls of the lowest point in the real estate industry for our clients. Our determination for the best outcome for those we work for strengthened us and thus our brand. Our clients’ success, trust, and loyalty is our legacy. (www.5pointsrealty.com)