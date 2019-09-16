Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Report: May Home Prices Up 3.6% in May, the Largest Year-Over-Year Increase in 7 Months (access required)

Redfin Report: May Home Prices Up 3.6% in May, the Largest Year-Over-Year Increase in 7 Months (access required)

By: Staff Report September 16, 2019

U.S. home-sale prices edged up again in May, growing 3.6 percent from a year ago to a median of $315,700, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This was the biggest annual home price increase in seven months. Only six of the 85 largest metro areas Redfin tracks saw a year-over-year decline in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo