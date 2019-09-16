Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Property tax breaks for longtime homeowners grew rapidly last year (access required)

Property tax breaks for longtime homeowners grew rapidly last year (access required)

By: Staff Report September 16, 2019

In Miami, Florida, someone who has owned a home for 13 years—the average duration in the city—paid about $2,800 in property taxes last year, roughly half the tax bill for a new owner of an identical home, who paid about $5,200. This discount, the result of state tax breaks for longtime homeowners, was about $450 higher in 2018 than in 2017, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo