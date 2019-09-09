Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Mortgage Lenders’ Profit Margin Outlook Turns Positive on Reported Surge in Consumer Demand (access required)

Mortgage Lenders’ Profit Margin Outlook Turns Positive on Reported Surge in Consumer Demand (access required)

By: Staff Report September 9, 2019

The net profit margin outlook for mortgage lenders turned positive for the first time in nearly three years, due primarily to strong demand expectations for both purchase and refinance mortgages, according to Fannie Mae's Q2 2019 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey®. "Lenders are signaling strong demand-driven mortgage market dynamics, with optimism for both their consumer demand and profitability ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo