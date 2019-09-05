Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Home improvements can create unintended consequences (access required)

Home improvements can create unintended consequences (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery September 5, 2019

Reader question: I blacktopped my driveway and turnaround area to my garage. My house was for sale and several people objected to the gravel drive. The house went under contract as soon as the work was completed. It looked great and the buyers loved it. No issues. A month after closing the new owners contacted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo