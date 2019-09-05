Quantcast
HFF closes $10.18M sale of medical office building in Davidson (access required)

By: Staff Report September 5, 2019

HFF announces that it has closed the $10.18 million sale of the 35,157-square-foot Davidson Medical Office Building in the Charlotte-area community of Davidson, North Carolina. HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Canvass Capital, a real estate private equity firm, and procured the buyer. The Davidson Medical Office Building is positioned on 1.8 acres at 705 ...

