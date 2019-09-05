Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission Elects Officers (access required)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission Elects Officers (access required)

By: Staff Report September 5, 2019

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission selected Sam Spencer as chair and Keba Samuel as vice-chair at their June 3 meeting. Their one-year terms will begin July 1. Spencer has served on the Planning Commission since his appointment in 2015, and has served on the executive committee of the commission for the past two years. Keba Samuel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo