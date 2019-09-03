Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Pending Home Sales Decline 2.5% in July (access required)

Pending Home Sales Decline 2.5% in July (access required)

By: Staff Report September 3, 2019

Pending home sales fell in July, reversing course on two consecutive months of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Of the four major regions, each reported a drop in contract activity, although the greatest decline came in the West. The Pending Home Sales Index,* www.nar.realtor/pending-home-sales, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, decreased 2.5% to 105.6 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo