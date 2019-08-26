Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Online Reviews: Part 2 (access required)

ENNICO: Online Reviews: Part 2 (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico August 26, 2019

"I started a solo law practice last year. As part of my marketing efforts, I encourage my clients to post positive reviews on their websites and social media pages. "Well, I just found out that a client posted a highly negative review of me on Avvo.com." (Author's note: Avvo is an online review site -- similar to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo