Honeywell Chooses Charlotte’s Legacy Union For Corporate Headquarters (access required)

Company has signed long-term, build-to-suit lease with Lincoln Harris for new 23-story office tower at 700 S. Mint Street

By: Staff Report August 21, 2019

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced it has signed a long-term lease agreement with Lincoln Harris, which will build a 23-story office building in Charlotte’s Legacy Union that will serve as Honeywell’s corporate headquarters. Groundbreaking on the building is scheduled for September, with estimated completion in 2021. Honeywell will be the primary tenant in the building and will occupy ...

