Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / HFF arranges sale and financing for a Class-A self storage facility in Nashville (access required)

HFF arranges sale and financing for a Class-A self storage facility in Nashville (access required)

By: Staff Report August 19, 2019

  Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. has announced that it has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for Charlotte Pike Storage, a newly constructed, 952-unit, state-of-the-art self storage facility in Nashville, Tennessee, that is now third-party managed by Public Storage. HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.  Proffitt Dixon Partners ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: