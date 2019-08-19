Quantcast
Construction Employment Increases In 40 States And D.C.

By: Staff Report August 19, 2019

Forty states added construction jobs between July 2018 and July 2019, while construction employment increased in 25 states from June to July, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data released today. Association officials said the new jobs totals indicate there is a need for new federal investments ...

