Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / SPRiZZi Drink-Co.’s Opens At Former Michael Waltrip Racing Building (access required)

SPRiZZi Drink-Co.’s Opens At Former Michael Waltrip Racing Building (access required)

By: Staff Report August 14, 2019

SPRiZZi Drink-Co., the world’s leading eco-friendly beverage system hosted an honorary ribbon cutting event at their newest manufacturing facility, the former Michael Waltrip Racing building in Cornelius. on June 1st, to mark the beginning of the facility’s build out. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed within ten months. To help celebrate the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: