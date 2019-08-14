Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Food And Beverage Industry Seen As Growth Market in U.S. Retail Real Estate Sector (access required)

Food And Beverage Industry Seen As Growth Market in U.S. Retail Real Estate Sector (access required)

By: Staff Report August 14, 2019

A healthy appetite for food and beverage businesses continues to fuel significant growth in one of the hottest areas in the U.S. retail real estate sector, according to BBG, a leading due diligence commercial real estate firm. In U.S. cities across the country, more restaurants, bars and grocery stores are opening or expanding operations to meet ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: