Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Farmers Insurance® Discovers Seventy-Nine Percent of Millennial Homebuyers Do Not Feel Properly Informed Before Purchasing Their First Home (access required)

Farmers Insurance® Discovers Seventy-Nine Percent of Millennial Homebuyers Do Not Feel Properly Informed Before Purchasing Their First Home (access required)

By: Staff Report August 14, 2019

Home ownership may be considered one of life's most rewarding financial achievements, but new data from the Farmers Insurance® Seasonal Smarts Digest suggests younger homebuyers may be met with a dizzying maze of potential confusion once they reach this achievement. In addition to finding that almost eight in 10 (79%) millennial homeowners did not feel properly informed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: