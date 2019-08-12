Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Report: Newly Listed Homes Get 3.4 Times More Online Views Than Those With a Price Drop (access required)

Redfin Report: Newly Listed Homes Get 3.4 Times More Online Views Than Those With a Price Drop (access required)

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

Homes get 3.4 times more online views the day they are listed than they do the day the seller drops the price, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), a technology-powered real estate brokerage. The analysis looked at Redfin.com pageviews for more than 1.2 million listings and found the average number of views each listing received ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: