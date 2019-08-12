Quantcast
Fannie Mae Honors Technology Ventures with Top Vendor Award (access required)

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

Technology Ventures, a provider of consulting services and staffing solutions, has won the first Fannie Mae Partnering for Excellence Award. Announced at the inaugural Partnering for Excellence Supplier Summit held May 1 at Fannie Mae's Washington headquarters, the award recognizes the mortgage-financing company's top-performing staffing vendor for 2018. Technology Ventures was chosen among a highly competitive group of Fannie Mae's ...

