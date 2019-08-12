Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Money / “Doorbells Before Wedding Bells” – SunTrust Survey Finds Millennials Are Buying Homes on Their Own Terms (access required)

“Doorbells Before Wedding Bells” – SunTrust Survey Finds Millennials Are Buying Homes on Their Own Terms (access required)

By: Staff Report August 12, 2019

While the adage, "first comes love, then comes marriage," may ring true, for many millennials, "first comes home, then comes marriage." According to a new SunTrust survey conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, nearly half of millennials (ages 22-38) who have been married say they and/or their spouse owned a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: