Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / 296,458 U.S. Properties With Foreclosure Filings In First Six Months Of 2019, Down 18 Percent From A Year Ago (access required)

296,458 U.S. Properties With Foreclosure Filings In First Six Months Of 2019, Down 18 Percent From A Year Ago (access required)

By: Staff Report August 9, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its Midyear 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows a total of 296,458 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the first six months of 2019, down 18 percent from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: