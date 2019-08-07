Quantcast
Redfin Report: 11% of Redfin Home-Purchase Offers Faced Competition in July, the Lowest Rate Since at Least 2011 (access required)

By: Staff Report August 7, 2019

Eleven percent of offers nationwide faced a bidding war in July, down from more than 45 percent a year earlier, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This is the lowest rate of bidding wars since at least 2011. The national bidding war rate hasn't surpassed 15 percent since November 2018, after falling steadily from ...

