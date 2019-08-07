Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Genworth Mortgage Insurance’s Economist Report, First Quarter: First-Time Homebuyers Continue to Outperform Overall Housing Market Despite Slowdown (access required)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance’s Economist Report, First Quarter: First-Time Homebuyers Continue to Outperform Overall Housing Market Despite Slowdown (access required)

By: Staff Report August 7, 2019

Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial has released the First-Time Homebuyer Market Report from its Chief Economist, Tian Liu, for the first quarter of 2019. The report aggregates all publicly available government data and proprietary mortgage industry data into one digestible report. The full analysis and chart pack can be viewed at https://miblog.genworth.com/first-time-homebuyer-market-report. Overview Single-family ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: