Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Less than Half of Homebuyers Said Tax Reform Has Affected their Search (access required)

Less than Half of Homebuyers Said Tax Reform Has Affected their Search (access required)

By: Staff Report August 5, 2019

More than a year after the historic tax code overhaul, less than half of homebuyers (47%) say that tax reform has had an effect on their home search, according to a March survey commissioned by Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from 56 percent last year, when tax reform's effects were still mostly speculative ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: