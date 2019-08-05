Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / JLL closes sale of Charlotte mid-rise apartments (access required)

JLL closes sale of Charlotte mid-rise apartments (access required)

By: Staff Report August 5, 2019

JLL announces it has closed the sale of Novel NoDa, a 344-unit, mid-rise apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, which also developed the community in 2018. Novel NoDa is situated on an approximately six-acre site at 424 E. 36th Street. The property offers residents immediate access ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: