Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Marital property law vs. Common law: A financial factor in real estate (access required)

Marital property law vs. Common law: A financial factor in real estate (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery July 31, 2019

Reader question: My name is not on the deed of our home. My spouse put the house up for sale after 22 years. Am I entitled to half the profits of the deal? Monty’s answer: Ten states embrace marital property law. During a marriage in these states, all assets and debts acquired are “community property.” Information ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: