Hourly Earnings and Weekly Hours Worked Increase at Small Businesses in July (access required)

Hourly Earnings and Weekly Hours Worked Increase at Small Businesses in July (access required)

By: Staff Report July 30, 2019

The Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch for July shows a slight decline in job growth and a fourth consecutive month of accelerated wage growth. The national jobs index stands at 98.18, down 0.15 percent from last month and 1.18 percent below its pace in July 2018. The deceleration in job growth follows a 0.45 percent decrease ...

