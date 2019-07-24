Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Foreclosure Activity Decreases 13 Percent In April (access required)

U.S. Foreclosure Activity Decreases 13 Percent In April (access required)

By: Staff Report July 24, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its April 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 55,646 U.S. properties in April 2019, down 5 percent from the previous month and down 13 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: