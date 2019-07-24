Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Existing-Home Sales Falter 1.7% in June (access required)

Existing-Home Sales Falter 1.7% in June (access required)

By: Scott Baughman July 24, 2019

Existing-home sales weakened in June, as total sales saw a small decline after a previous month of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors®. While two of the four major U.S. regions recorded minor sales jumps, the other two – the South and the West – experienced greater declines last month. Total existing-home sales1, https://www.nar.realtor/existing-home-sales, completed transactions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: