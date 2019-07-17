Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Pressure washing: What you need to know (access required)

Pressure washing: What you need to know (access required)

By: Laura Firszt July 17, 2019

Save time, save water and get your home and hardscape sparkling clean. Yes, pressure washing does all of the above. Here’s what you need to know to successfully use a pressure washer. Pressure washing prep Choose proper clothing and safety gear. Always wear safety glasses and non-slip shoes. Pressure washing is a dirty job - dress in clothes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: