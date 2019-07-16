Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Seriously Underwater U.S. Properties Increase From A Year Ago (access required)

Seriously Underwater U.S. Properties Increase From A Year Ago (access required)

By: Staff Report July 16, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), has released its Q1 2019 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report, which shows that at the end of the first quarter of 2019, more than 5.2 million (5,223,524) U.S. properties were seriously underwater (where the combined balance of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: