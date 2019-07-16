Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes Opens For Sales In McClintock (access required)

David Weekley Homes Opens For Sales In McClintock (access required)

By: Staff Report July 16, 2019

  Central Living by David Weekley Homes, the high-density division of David Weekley Homes offering luxury living in prime locations, is now open for sales in the Plaza Midwood community of McClintock. Located less than two miles from Uptown Charlotte, McClintock will include 21 townhomes. Priced from the $500s, McClintock features several three-story floor plans ranging in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: