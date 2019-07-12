Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Report: Supply of Homes for Sale Down 0.3% in June, First Annual Decline in 10 Months (access required)

Redfin Report: Supply of Homes for Sale Down 0.3% in June, First Annual Decline in 10 Months (access required)

By: Staff Report July 12, 2019

The number of homes for sale nationally fell 0.3 percent year over year in late June—the first annual decline since inventory started climbing in September, according to Redfin (www.redfin.com), a technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks the end of a brief respite for buyers in this years-old seller's market. If supply growth continues falling at the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: