Pollack Shores Unveils Plans for New Apartment Community in Southwest Charlotte

By: Staff Report July 11, 2019

Multifamily developer and investment firm Pollack Shores Real Estate Group announced today it has closed on the land purchase for a 350-unit apartment community near Charlotte Premium Outlets in Charlotte, North Carolina. Located near Dixie River Road and Shopton Road, the project will break ground in May and expand Pollack Shores’ footprint in metro Charlotte ...

