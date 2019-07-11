Quantcast
Mid-year market data shows that overall sales activity for the first half of the year is on par with last year’s activity (access required)

By: Staff Report July 11, 2019

According to data from Carolina Multiple Listing Services, Inc. (CarolinaMLS), sales of homes in June across the 16-county Charlotte region fell by 6.1 percent year-over-year during what is typically prime selling season. However, overall sales year-to-date are steady, and sales during the first six months of this year are actually up 0.8 percent compared to ...

