By: Staff Report July 11, 2019

Legacy Real Estate Advisors has assisted Traust Brewing Company in securing a new location in the emerging FreeMoreWest area near Uptown Charlotte. Traust Brewing, which will be located directly across from the Lucky Dog Bark and Brew on Thrift Road in Wesley Heights, will feature a Nordic theme. The location will feature a planned 130-space parking ...

