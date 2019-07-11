Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction Employment Increases In 218 Metros (access required)

Construction Employment Increases In 218 Metros (access required)

By: Staff Report July 11, 2019

Construction employment grew in 218, or 61 percent, out of 358 metro areas between March 2018 and March 2019, declined in 83 (23 percent) and was unchanged in 57, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Meanwhile, new federal data on construction spending showed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: