Construction Jobs Increase By 33,000 In April

Construction Jobs Increase By 33,000 In April

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Construction employment increased by 33,000 jobs in April and by 256,000 or 3.5 percent, over the past 12 months, while the number of unemployed jobseekers with construction fell to a record low for April, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the unavailability of ...

